In a report released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights after a nearly two-year investigation, authorities found a pattern of racial discrimination in policing for at least a decade. The investigation began as a result of the murder of the African-American George Floyd in May 2020, a case of racial violence that became especially mediatic and that sparked a wave of historic protests in the United States.

Stop and arrest more black people than white people, use more force against them, and perpetuate the culture of racist language.

The data “demonstrates significant racial disparities with respect to officer use of force, traffic stops, searches, citations, and arrests,” the report said, referring to the police department.

The report also contends that they “used covert social media to surveil Black people and Black organizations, unrelated to criminal activity, and maintained an organizational culture in which some officers and supervisors use racist, misogynistic, and disrespectful language.” impunity”.

Rebecca Lucero, commissioner of human rights, underlined in the press conference after the publication of the report that it is a general pattern: “This investigation is not about an individual or an incident”.

The solution, according to the institutions, is to negotiate an executable pact by state justice to address the problems highlighted in the report, which was prepared with contributions from residents, officials, and citizens of the state.

Reactions to the report

After the publication of the document, which reveals a pattern of discrimination for at least a decade in the state of Minnesota, the reactions of the different organizations involved were immediate.

Jacob Frey, mayor of Minneapolis, expressed his concern at a press conference and promised to cooperate with state institutions to find a solution to stop these racist behaviors and instructions.

“I found the content disgusting, sometimes horrible,” he told reporters. “It made me sick to my stomach and outraged me, and I think our community feels the same way. … I spoke to leaders of our black community this morning and they are not surprised at all. They’ve been saying it for years, for decades, and for generations.”

For her part, Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman commented that what stands out from the investigation is “deeply concerning to all.” Huffman also wanted to point out that her department has already been working on major renovations while the investigation was ongoing.

“We are committed to providing an effective constitutional police service, the service that people in our community want, need and deserve,” added the police chief.

Floyd’s defense also manifested itself

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights launched its investigation a week after the death of African-American George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

Derek Chauvin, then an officer and now convicted of his murder, used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground for nine and a half minutes. That scene, recorded by mobile phones, immediately went around the world on social media and sparked a wave of protests on five continents, especially in the United States.

After learning the meaning of the report, Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer, who together with his firm won a settlement of 27 million state dollars for Floyd’s family, described the document as “historic” and “monumental in its importance”.

“We call on city, state and law enforcement leaders to rise to the challenge of these findings and ultimately make meaningful change to build trust between communities of color in Minneapolis and those sworn to protect and serve them.” the legal team through a statement.

With AP information