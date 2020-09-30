Of the FC Bayern apparently made a final decision in the case of David Alaba. For months, those responsible for the record champions have been trying to extend the defender.
As the image reported, the management of FC Bayern has decided to ban the Austrian from selling. That means: Alaba will definitely play for FC Bayern until summer 2021, regardless of who else comes up with an offer – and how high it may be.
The contract negotiations with Alaba and its management are nonetheless sluggish and could be exacerbated by the transfer ban of the Bayern bosses. If the Austrian and the record champions cannot finally agree on a new contract, Alaba will be able to leave the club for free next summer.
Leave a Reply