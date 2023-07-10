Long-term efforts to improve soil quality in Europe fail, with serious consequences for the environment and biodiversity. In a report this Monday, the European Court of Auditors is very critical of soil protection policy in the EU. Although two-thirds of European soils are now in poor condition, the European Commission and Member States are not doing enough to improve them.

Good soil quality is important – not only to enable long-term agriculture, but also because the soil stores carbon that can be released by erosion. But unlike for water and air quality, there are currently no standards for healthy soil in Europe. Not without consequences: 60 to 70 percent of soils in Europe are unhealthy, with the situation only getting worse recently.

The Court of Audit judges harshly on virtually all aspects of European soil policy. Although in recent years Brussels has attached conditions regarding soil improvement to agricultural subsidies, these appear to be far too unambitious, according to the Court of Audit. EU countries’ soil requirements hardly require changes in agricultural practices and can only marginally improve soil health. They also note that Member States do not or hardly use available extra funds for soil improvement.

The Netherlands has no specific soil policy

The Netherlands is doing particularly badly: although the soil there had the highest pollution by manure in Europe, the Court of Audit notes that the Netherlands does not pursue a specific policy on soil quality. Because the Netherlands was granted an exception to the European rules on nitrate, the soil problem worsened, according to the Court of Audit. And although the Netherlands has set standards for soil management, these were exceeded zero times in the period under review. This shows, the Court writes, ‘that these standards are not demanding’.

The critical report comes at an inconvenient time, just days after a European Commission bill aimed at improving soil quality. Although Brussels was expected to come up with new, hard standards for soil improvement, they were missing in last week’s proposal. It led to critical reactions from green MEPs and environmental organisations.

The weakening of the bill cannot be seen separately from the sensitive discussion that is currently raging in Brussels about the consequences of climate and environmental policy for agriculture. The discussion is particularly heated about the so-called ‘nature restoration law’, which should improve the state of nature. This Wednesday it will become clear whether the bill will make it to the European Parliament.

Court of Audit investigator Eva Lindström says in a statement that she hopes the report will lead to a “wake-up call”. According to her, a change in the law should lead to raising soil standards throughout Europe. Whether there is political support for this is uncertain. In the coming months, member states and the European Parliament will start negotiations on the new soil law.