Over time, we have witnessed major acquisitions in the world of video games, the most recent being the purchase of ActivisionBlizzard by microsoft and the acquisition of Bungie by Sony. However, there are companies that are looking to sell themselves to the highest bidder and one of them would be precisely Electronic Arts.

This is what he commented Dylan Beyersreporter for pucks in their respective article:

In recent years, as companies have become more interested in the rapidly growing games industry, Andrew Wilson (director) and Electronic Arts have held discussions with a number of potential stakeholders. Including Disney, Apple and Amazon, sources with knowledge of those talks told me. Multiple sources familiar with these conversations say that EA has been persistent in pursuing a sale and has only become more emboldened in the wake of the Microsoft-Activision deal. Others say she is primarily interested in a merger deal that would allow Wilson to remain CEO of the combined company.

According to Beyersthe CEO of Comcast, brian robertssought to turn the entertainment conglomerate into a separate entity with EAthis version of the agreement left the current CEO, Andrew Wilson, in charge of the new business. However, negotiations ultimately fell apart over the price they were looking to fetch.

On the other hand, this is what the spokesman for EA, john reseburgto the middle Kotaku:

We do not comment on rumors and speculation related to mergers and acquisitions. We are proud to be operating from a position of strength and growth, with a portfolio of amazing games built around powerful intellectual property, built by incredibly talented teams and a network of over 500 million players. We see a very bright future ahead.

For now, everything seems to indicate that EA it will not have any kind of merger in the short term. More now that they are carrying out a name change for the saga of FIFA. Also, an ambitious port of dead space it’s just around the corner, so they’d have to focus on it.

Via: Kotaku