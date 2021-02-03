With a market value of 22.5 million euros, Evan Ndicka is loud transfermarkt.de the third most valuable professional in the squad of Eintracht Frankfurt. The 21-year-old defender makes his way into the European showcase with strong performances. As the PICTURE Now reported that a British trio in particular is keeping an eye on Ndicka.
The young French player has been playing on the Main since summer 2018. So far there are 82 competitive games for the SGE on the account of Ndickas – from the point of view of the club, more should certainly be added. It is not for nothing that the defender’s contract runs until 2023. Everyone agrees: Ndicka has a great career ahead of him.
It is not yet clear whether the U21 international will fulfill his contract with Eintracht. Some clubs in Europe are already licking their fingers for Ndicka, and in the summer there should be some inquiries for professionals in the Frankfurt mailbox.
According to PICTURE Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal London and Southampton FC are said to be particularly interested in Ndicka’s services. All three are looking more or less urgently for reinforcements on the defensive. A young defense attorney – Ndicka won’t be 22 until next August – comes in handy.
Eintracht Frankfurt can, however, sit back and relax in this regard. There is no great pressure to have to give up Ndicka for hell. And if it does, for example due to financial bottlenecks due to the corona crisis, you should be able to generate a handsome buzzer for the talent.