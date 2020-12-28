With the decision to take the step to PSV Eindhoven, Mario Götze has hit the mark so far. But there could be a breakup again at the end of the season, even if both sides can be extremely satisfied with the cooperation so far.
Mainly astonishment, sometimes a little malice. These were the accompanying circumstances that Mario Götze read in part when he decided to play for PSV Eindhoven in the future. The once big star of Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich made the move to the Netherlands shortly after declaring he would like to win the Champions League in his career.
Now, about three months after the signature, a very solid and positive interim conclusion can be drawn. Under coach Roger Schmidt, he not only plays regularly, but can also enjoy his preferred style of play, like him Einhovens Dagblad already stated: “The game Roger Schmidt wants to see on the pitch – that’s why I came here. High intensity and high pressure, this concept suits me. The coach has a very clear vision and can convey his thoughts clearly.”
He has played eight games in the Eredivisie so far, scored three goals and prepared two more. He’s also on the pitch for PSV in the Europa League. The contract, which he only signed after the end of the summer transfer phase, is dated for two years, so it will run until June 2022.
However, it does not necessarily have to come to fulfill the working paper or even an (early) extension. Sports buzzerAccording to information, Eindhoven is basically ready to let Götze go again at the end of the current season. Since the contract would also be valid, a transfer fee would also be due in the event of a potential departure.
These thoughts behind a summer transfer don’t seem too unrealistic either. After all, the 28-year-old is always a potential target for a bigger club if he can not only continue to call up his performance but possibly even improve it. The fact that he played next to nothing at BVB for a long time, in combination with his metabolic disease, has made him and especially his abilities somewhat forgotten. Since it seems to be flourishing again in Eindhoven, it would not be surprising if one or the other top club would think about a commitment.
Nevertheless, and he emphasizes that too Sports buzzer: At the moment there is no reason for Götze to think about this. He is happy to be able to enjoy football again. Not only because he can show himself and his skills again, but also because the entire environment, including the demands on him, seems to fit very well. In addition, there are still enough points and possibly even titles to be won in the league and the Europa League – the focus will be on that until the summer.
