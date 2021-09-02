The presidential report in Mexico is and will always be the day of target shooting. In short, every September 1, since I have been aware of presidentialism, is the day of the purge against whoever is in the Seat of the Eagle.

Only the times of the holiday that represented each beginning of September in Mexico remain in the history books – in those of the SEP – when families came to listen to the radio those long monologues in which the president delivered himself to his people.

Today is totally different and the speech, event, whatever it may be, however small or limited, has not even finished, and there is already a barrage of comments on social networks, video opinions, memes, articles, even special reports , where the figures that are being said in real time are disregarded.

A marvel what the mass media and modern times do. Who would have imagined the reaction of Lázaro Cárdenas, Adolfo López Mateos or Díaz Ordaz, that in the middle of a government report speech a part of the population was mocking and illustrating and showing the colony or family the other data, revealing the government lie , lashing out at the system.

However, you have to know how to adapt to reality and the first rule is to survive at any cost. The objective of the president of Mexico is and will always be to defend his decisions, his actions at the head of the country’s administration.

That is why it seems incredible when you tell that there are records in remittances, in social programs, in aid to the poorest, well, it goes without saying that the government is about to go to the moon or Mars, but for that I think there are still about 5 or 6 six-year terms, if not more. The echoes of the report are there, then, on the networks, just put #AMLO #TercerInforme and have a good entertaining.

Eduardo Gonzalez

twitter: @laloflu