A report published last week by the organization Article 19, which defends freedom of expression, detailed the routine of attacks against independent journalists and human rights activists in the first half of 2023 in Cuba.

The report, entitled “Freedom of Expression in Cuba: Mid-Year Review”, sheds light on the environment of repression on the island led by dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Article 19 recorded 41 cases of aggression against Cuban independent journalists during the first half of 2023. Most of these occurrences took place in the capital, Havana, while others were reported in provinces such as Matanzas, Camagüey, Santiago de Cuba and Guantánamo. Members of independent media such as Diario de Cuba, La Hora de Cuba, Palenque Visión and CubaNet are among those most affected.

The perpetrators of the attacks include state entities such as the Department of State Security (DSE), the National Revolutionary Police (PNR), the Telecommunications Company Etecsa, the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) and the Provincial Party Office (BPP).

With regard to human rights activists, the report recorded 47 attacks in the same period. Most of these cases occurred in Havana, followed by provinces such as Pinar del Río, Mayabeque, Camagüey, Las Tunas and Santiago de Cuba.

Entities such as the DSE, PNR, Etecsa, the Directorate of Identification, Immigration and Foreigners of the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of the Interior (Minint) were involved in these occurrences.

The report also presents a series of other cases, covering arbitrary arrests, summons for interrogations, house arrest, cutting off access to the internet, harassment, forced exile, immigration restriction, public defamation and criminalization, acts of repudiation, arrests and court sentences.

“There has been a continuation and intensification of repression against independent journalists and human rights activists who use their digital spaces and public space to exercise their rights. Attacks aimed at inhibiting and limiting investigative, journalistic and activism work on the island are carried out by the State in a systematic manner”, the report pointed out.

“The numbers are lower than those reported in the previous year, but this should not be interpreted as a decrease in the number and severity of attacks, but rather as [resultado de] a reduction [do número] of activists and independent journalists on the island”, he concludes.