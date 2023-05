How did you feel about the content of this article?

Cuba’s dictator Miguel Diaz-Canel: Spanish NGO report was drawn up from a sample of 181 of the 1,277 political prisoners in the country | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The Spanish human rights NGO Prisoners Defenders released this Tuesday (30) a report detailing the torture of political prisoners in Cuba. The document was drawn up from a sample of 181 of the 1,277 political prisoners who appeared on lists of detainees between April 2022 and March of this year.

In addition to the detainees themselves, family members and recently released prisoners were interviewed. Among the practices denounced are deprivation of medical care, forced labor, submission to degrading and prolonged postural patterns, sleep and food deprivation, prohibition of communication with family and lawyers, physical aggression and threats. Four of the victims were minors when they were tortured.

Prisoners Defenders highlighted the case of José Daniel Ferrer García, 52 years old, who has been subjected to sonic attack torture – these are sound waves that cause physical and psychomotor deterioration, in the model that motivated a US investigation into the called Havana Syndrome, which would have affected American diplomats in different embassies around the world.

According to the NGO, García, who has been in Mar Verde prison since 2021, lives “permanently isolated and in an isolated punishment cell technologically prepared for this torture” and also had the water and food he consumes poisoned.

The document will be forwarded to the United Nations and international human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International.