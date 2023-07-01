The US State Department published this Friday (30) part of an official report on the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, in which it states that actions by the governments of Donald Trump (2017-2021) and Joe Biden had “serious consequences ” to the viability of the government and the security of the country.

The report, of which only 23 of its 87 pages were published, is more critical of the Biden administration’s management, claiming it failed to foresee the looming chaos during the troop withdrawal in the Central Asian country in August 2021, accelerated by the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

In the report, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims that the top echelons of neither administration – Trump’s and Biden’s – have sufficiently assessed the worst-case scenarios that could occur during the withdrawal.

To produce the document, the State Department interviewed more than 150 people over 90 days to analyze the chaotic US withdrawal, in which 13 soldiers were killed in an attack in Kabul.

Among the report’s findings is the fact that, although the US military had begun planning for some time to withdraw from Kabul by August 2021, the foreign ministry’s involvement in these preparations “was hampered by the fact that it was not clear who was in charge of the Department” in relation to this movement.

The report also lamented that the “constant” changes in Washington’s recommendations and messages about who was eligible to leave Afghanistan and how the embassy would handle their cases added to the confusion and failed to take into account important facts about the situation there.

The State Department noted that during the evacuation, it was impossible to ensure that people working at the site received numerous calls and direct messages from former employees, members of Congress, and ordinary citizens who, in some cases, requested assistance for specific Afghans in risk.

“Responding to these demands often put State Department officials at greater risk and obstructed efforts to evacuate more citizens” from Afghanistan, the report says.

The 20 years of US military presence in Afghanistan culminated in scenes of chaos at Kabul airport after the Taliban took over the capital.

During the withdrawal, 13 US service members were killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport, claimed by the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

According to the report, more than 125,000 people were transported out of Afghanistan.

The withdrawal took place after agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban, and was completed during the Biden administration.