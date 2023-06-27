An investigation by the US Department of Justice found “numerous and serious failures” of the personnel in charge of the custody of the financier Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking of minors.

Those rulings “resulted in Epstein being unguarded and alone in his cell with an excessive amount of bedding, from approximately 10:40 p.m. on August 9 until he was found hanged in his locked cell on August 10 at around 6:30 a.m.,” the investigation concludes.

Epstein hanged himself on August 10, 2019 while in Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) custody. at the New York Metropolitan Correctional Center, awaiting trial for sexual exploitation of minors and conspiracy to sexually exploit minors, two counts punishable by a total of 45 years in prison.

He is accused of having taken, at least between 2002 and 2005, young girls, some as young as 14, to their residences in Manhattan, Palm Beach (Florida) and in the Caribbean. “to engage in sexual acts with him” and to friends, such as England’s Prince Andrew, in exchange for “hundreds of dollars in cash.”

The accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite the recommendation of the psychologists at the prison after a first suicide attempt on July 23, the 66-year-old billionaire had been left alone in his cell on the 9th and staff “failed to ensure” that he was immediately assigned to another person, according to the investigation.

Said rulings “constitute misconduct and negligence in the fulfillment of their obligations,” in particular with a detainee of “such a high profile” as Epstein, a magnate friend of celebrities and powerful.

The investigation also concludes that the center staff did not make any rounds in the cell again after 10:40 p.m., despite the fact that it is mandatory to do so every 30 minutes, nor did they ensure that the prison’s surveillance cameras were working properly.

Epstein is accused of having taken young girls, some as young as 14, to their residences in Manhattan, Palm Beach (Florida) and in the Caribbean.

In addition, the prison staff “falsified the records and patrol sheets to show that they had been carried out when this was not the case, leaving Epstein unguarded for hours before his death,” the conclusions said.

However, the investigators did not “find evidence that contradicts” those of the FBI (federal police) and the office of the medical examiner who concluded that Epstein committed suicide by hanging.

But it castigates “troubling” rulings not only for failing to “adequately protect a person in their custody, but also for led to questions about the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death and effectively deprived Epstein’s numerous victims of the opportunity to seek justice through the criminal justice process.”

His ex-partner Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced in New York in June 2022 to 20 years in prison for five crimes, including sexual trafficking of minors.

AFP