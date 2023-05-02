We attended the Collecting Cars Coffee Run on Saturday.

Looking at cars on the internet is fun, but it is of course even more fun to see, hear and smell cars in real life. Preferably while enjoying a cup of coffee. While at the same time you can also show off your own proud possession.

That’s exactly what we did last Saturday morning, during the Collecting Cars Coffee Run. They regularly organize these kinds of events in various countries. Now there was a Coffee Run in the Netherlands for the second time, in Zaandam to be precise.

We from Autoblog were also present with a small delegation. @wouter was there with his well-known Ruby Star Porsche 996 and @rubenpriest with his MC Stradale (which he also happened to have bought through Collecting Cars). There was also someone with an SLK 350, but that is not interesting.

One of the great things about this event was the friendly atmosphere. There are certain car meetings where there are a lot of show-offs, but that was not the case here. This was a civilized event, where everyone could enjoy the cars, the coffee and the sun in peace.

What also made this Coffee Run very nice was the great diversity of cars. There was something for every car enthusiast, from a Honda S2000 to a Lucid Air and from a Renault Clio V6 to a Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale. In total there were about 250 cars present, in all shapes and sizes.

Of course there are too many to mention, but to give an impression of this successful Coffee Run we have a nice series of photos for you. If you would also like to be there: don’t worry, there are more Dutch Coffee Runs in the pipeline.

Photos: Leon Bousie/Rawworks & @machielvdd

