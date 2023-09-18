Climate change and conflict are hampering efforts to tackle three of the world’s deadliest diseases, the head of the Global Fund has warned. This global fund fights AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

International initiatives to combat the diseases were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic in recent years but have now largely recovered, according to the Global Fund’s 2023 report released on Monday. Yet the target of eliminating AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria worldwide by 2030 is unlikely to be achieved.

According to Peter Sands, executive director of the Global Fund, this is due to the increasing challenges of climate change and conflict. For example, climate change is causing malaria to spread to the highlands of Africa, where it was previously too cold for the mosquito that carries the disease-causing parasite.

Extreme weather events, such as flooding, also put great pressure on healthcare and cause an increase in the number of infections, the report said. And in countries such as Ukraine, Afghanistan and Sudan, the unsafe situation makes it very difficult to reach vulnerable communities for vaccination and treatment programs, the report said. See also No more greasy hands when eating a bag of chips: solution is 'brilliant in its simplicity'

Innovative prevention methods

Yet Sands says there is still hope, thanks in part to innovative prevention methods and diagnostic tools. For example, in 2022, 6.7 million people were treated for tuberculosis in the countries where the Global Fund invests, more than ever before. The Fund also helped provide antiretroviral therapy for HIV to 24.5 million people and distributed 220 million mosquito nets.

This week, the United Nations General Assembly is calling for more attention to be paid to the disease during a meeting on tuberculosis.