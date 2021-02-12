Loses the Sc freiburg soon the next central defender to the Premier League? Keven Schlotterbeck could follow in the footsteps of Çağlar Söyüncü and Robin Koch and play on the island soon. As Sports pictureHead reporter Christian Falk reports that Everton FC has its eye on the 23-year-old.
At first it was Çağlar Söyüncü, who moved from Breisgau to England in 2018. Leicester City put more than 21 million euros on the table for the Turkish international. National player Robin Koch followed in summer 2020. Newcomers Leeds United paid 13 million euros for the services of the 24-year-old. Will Keven Schlotterbeck follow next summer?
The central defender only moved from the Association League to Freiburg three and a half years ago, where he was initially scheduled for the second team. Keven quickly made the leap to the SC professionals together with brother Nico. Last year he was awarded to Union Berlin, where he became a Bundesliga regular. He has now also fought for that role for SC Freiburg, where he is still under contract until 2022.
Schlotterbeck’s rock-solid performance is also reflected in its market value. This has now risen to 7.5 million euros (via transfermarkt.de). Even if Schlotterbeck’s name does not (yet) have that great charisma – one should not be surprised at the interest of Everton FC.
On the one hand, it is particularly attractive as a left foot. Secondly, the contract only runs until 2022. In the summer, the last chance to generate a reasonable transfer would be if it were not extended early in Freiburg. And thirdly, the example of Robin Koch Freiburg is likely to have moved more into focus in the Premier League. A transfer between five and ten million euros would be a bargain for a club like Everton. You would get a solid defender who is strong in tackles and has a lot of development potential.
However, advertising for Schlotterbeck is not yet concrete. But you shouldn’t be surprised if it gets hotter. And by then at the latest, the name Keven Schlotterbeck should also gain significantly more awareness.