After three months, it was understood that 2022 will not be an easy year for car manufacturers operating in the Italian market. Once the UNRAE data file has been opened, a string of data opens with a minus signand this especially at the top of the brand ranking – led as always by Fiat. In the top ten, the figures from Toyota and Audi are not too bad, but in any case, compared to 2021, hundreds of cars are ‘missing’ by the registration crisis. There is only one brand that can be truly satisfied: let’s talk about Dacia.

The brand owned by the Renault group is sixth overall in the classification of registrations, behind Peugeot and in front of the Losanga. Dacia registered just under 7,000 cars in March, and reached 19,191 in the quarter. This is about 3,200 more cars than Renault, a very remarkable fact. The percentages are excellent: + 26% in March, approximately + 28% in the first three months of 2022. The market share is 5.67%. Last year it was 3.36%: Dacia was less influential than BMW and Opel, today brands outside the top ten. And according to the management, the orders are per kilometer. It really could be a year with all the trimmings until December 31st.

Everyone is feeling the crisis, but there are those who exaggerate: in March, compared to 2021, registered 40% of cars in fewer brands such as Fiat, Peugeot, Renault, Suzuki, Mini, Seat, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Maserati. Land Rover suffered a 74.68% slump. Also bad was Lancia (-29% in March) and Alfa Romeo (-34%). Ferrari and Lamborghini defend themselves wellrespectively with + 44% and + 33%.

Those who rise, on the other hand, with crazy percentages, are DR Motor. In March the brand registered three times the registrations compared to the same month in 2021, and in the quarter it is at + 191%. It means, listen to this, that today DR can boast a market share of 1.34%, just behind Mini and in front of sacred monsters such as Seat, Volvo, Mazda, Alfa Romeo, Honda and Porsche.

Looking at the car groups, in March the plus sign came with only one brand in all three of the top finishers. DS held Stellantis’ honor high, while for Volkswagen it was the Cupra brand that went against the grain of pessimism. Dacia, as mentioned, is leading the Renault group to the podium, with an increasing advantage over Ford.