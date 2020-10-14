Two years ago, Lucien Favre became the coach of Borussia Dortmund. Since then, the Swiss have had to grapple with constant doubts. If you believe a report of the Sports picture, his players have lost faith in winning the title under the 62-year-old!
The first half of the season after his debut in Dortmund went smoothly – but in the end BVB under Favre gambled away the championship title 2018/19. Last season there was nothing to do with a title – the gap to permanent champions FC Bayern was considerably larger. Despite the courageous title announcements from the black and yellow camp before the season.
Now Lucien Favre is going into his third year as BVB head coach. It is also his last year of contract. An extension of his expiring contract has not yet been discussed in Dortmund. Obviously, the bosses want to wait and see how the season goes.
In the team, belief in the title under Favre is said to have faded early in the season. The bankruptcy in Augsburg was a reminder of the bitter Favre moments of recent years and is said to have fueled doubts. Favre is said to be valued for his respectful and polite treatment of the team, but “most of them no longer believe” that they will win a title under his leadership Sports picture-Info.
The main reason for the doubts are the two faces of the coach, which are a mirror image of the team. The Swiss is considered a tinkerer and ingenious tactician, and can lead his team to glamorous performances. Against Gladbach (3-0) and Freiburg (4-0) it worked out to measure. On the other hand, the team lacks a plan B against low-lying opponents with aggressive duel behavior. In such games – like the 2-0 defeat in Augsburg – the team seems to lack the absolute will to force a victory.
Internally this will be chalked up to the trainer, it is said. Favre is accused of having little emotion, little will to win and no strengthening of their own players. And he is fueling this with his measures: For example, by replacing Erling Haaland in the Supercup, when BVB was about to turn the game against FC Bayern for good. Against Freiburg, however, Haaland was allowed to play through, although the game had long been decided.
Even if the info of the Sports picture only partially true – it becomes clear that the doubts about Favre in Dortmund go on and on. Both with the fans, in the club and with the players. Without this full conviction, the BVB bosses also play in terms of contract extensions for a while. One thing is clear: only one title at the end of the season helps Favre. But he has to be able to fully convince his team again, win games like in Augsburg and reach the next level of development with the team. If that doesn’t succeed – and if he stumbles on the way there in the further course of the season – a premature separation cannot be ruled out. The BVB Coach 2021/22 will definitely have a different name!
