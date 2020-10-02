Shortly before the end of the transfer, Marius Wolf will apparently leave Borussia Dortmund after all. At the BVB Wolf has no future under Favre, his loan club Hertha BSC last year let the purchase option expire and is no longer thinking about a transfer.
According to information from transfermarkt.de, Wolf is now drawn to 1. FC Köln. The billy goats want to borrow the 25-year-old winger, Wolf is still under contract with BVB until 2023. The deal could go ahead on Friday, reports the soccer portal.
At Effzeh, Wolf could act both on the offensive wing and as a “wing-back” if coach Markus Gisdol should rely on a back three. With this system, Wolf made his breakthrough in the Bundesliga at Eintracht Frankfurt. After a fabulous season with the SGE, BVB signed Wolf for five million euros in the summer of 2018. However, he was never able to assert himself in Dortmund.
