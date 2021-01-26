Borussia Dortmund seems to have a talented Pole on the list again. BVB is apparently interested in defensive youngster Kamil Piatkowski and, according to the Polish media, plans to make an offer for the 20-year-old. Competition comes from the Serie A leaders.
BVB could face a small personnel change in the summer. Much will then depend on whether black and yellow are represented in the premier class. Either way, those in charge are still on the lookout for potential reinforcements. And – like BVB – have a particularly keen eye for talents with great potential.
You can obviously see that in the Polish U21 international Kamil Piatkowski. He still plays at home with Rakow Czestochowa, where he is under contract until 2023. The market value of the 1.91m tall central defender is currently estimated at 2.5 million euros (via transfermarkt.de)
The portal reports in Poland meczyki.pl now that BVB is interested in Piatkowski. However, clubs from Italy are also involved in the youngster. Above all, AC Milan is a competitor for the defensive talent. According to the portal’s report, BVB wants to submit an offer of 5.5 million euros.
At only 20 years old, Piatkowski is absolutely certain in the Polish table runner-up. In the current season he has not yet missed a minute of the competitive game. In addition, it can also be used on the right defensive side.
In the summer the door should now open for a transfer. And since Lukasz Piszczek, a prominent compatriot, will end his BVB career, a transfer from Piatkowski could make perfect sense. How specific Dortmund’s interest really is remains to be seen.
The talented Pole will definitely be on the radar. Already from the good experiences at Borussia with Polish talents in the past. And also because there should definitely be a need on the defensive.