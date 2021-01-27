That Eintracht Frankfurt The athletic quality gained in recent years was also due to Bruno Hübner. The sports director of the Adlerträger has been with the club since 2011 and was significantly involved in the development of Frankfurt. But the contract between Hübner and the SGE expires next summer. A complete farewell, however, is not an issue.
As the PICTURE reported, Hübner will not leave the club in summer 2021. Rather, the functionary who celebrates his 60th birthday on Thursday will take on a new job at Eintracht. Accordingly, employment as a sports consultant is in the room.
Huebner’s expertise will certainly not harm Eintracht, after all, his little hand has often proven to be very skilled in the past. Both in coaching decisions (Veh, Kovac) and in player transfers (Trapp, Abraham, Wolf), Hübner was able to excel.