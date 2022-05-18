Document says hasty withdrawal, lack of commitment and corruption led to defeat for Taliban

A US report shows what the days at the top of the Afghan government were like shortly before its collapse and the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021. intact in English (6 MB).

According to the document written by the follow (Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction), as Taliban forces approached the capital Kabul, then-President Ashraf Ghani feared that his own military was plotting to overthrow him.

During this period, Ghani fired many of Afghanistan’s top security officials because he thought they were disloyal. According to the report, this move further weakened Afghan forces and contributed to the downfall of the government.

The collapse came just days after the announcement of the withdrawal of US troops from the country. This has raised questions about the 20 years the US has been in Afghanistan providing military training and weapons.

The report claims that the catastrophic US withdrawal, even in the face of the inability of Afghan forces to sustain themselves, was the most significant factor in the country’s collapse.

“When the Americans withdrew, it was as if we had taken all the sticks from Jenga’s pile and waited for [o jogo] continue,” said former US commander David Barno. “We built this army to work with our support. Without it, it doesn’t work. End of the game.”

The Taliban began the reconquest of territories in Afghanistan in May 2021, when the US began the process of withdrawing its military from the region. Within weeks, the group had regained control over most of the country and quickly approached the capital, Kabul. On 15 August last year, the Taliban army besieged Kabul, prompting Ghani to resign.

According to the report, Taliban leaders negotiated many surrenders months in advance, setting the stage for their fighters to regain control of the country after two decades. Thus, much of the Afghan territory was handed over after agreements between the parties and was not captured by military forces.

Out of fear that the US would try to overthrow him, Ghani”constantly changing commanders and bringing back some of the old guard communist generals he considered loyal to his government, rather than the young US-trained officers,” said former Afghan general Sami Sadat.

Sadat described Ghani as a “paranoid president, who is afraid even of his own countrymen”.

The report claims that Afghan forces had weak leadership and were not trained to operate independently. So when US troops left Afghanistan and withdrew air support, the Afghan military put up no resistance.

Follow concludes that “the US and Afghan governments share the blame“, then “neither side seemed to have the political commitment to do what was necessary to address the challenges”.

While, on the US side, the decision to commit to a rapid military withdrawal “sealed the fate of Afghan forces”, on the Afghan side, “Corruption dominated government officials”.

“The Afghan government’s failure to take ownership of national security through implementation

of an effective national security strategy left a huge void when the US announced its withdrawal plans.”

“Unless the US government understands and explains what went wrong, why it went wrong, and how it went wrong in Afghanistan, it will likely repeat the same mistakes in the next conflict.”, concludes the report.