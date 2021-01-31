The FC Bayern will not only give Joshua Zirkzee on loan in the coming hours. According to Sky Chris Richards should also leave the club on loan, but not to another league. After David Alaba and Serge Gnabry, Richards is now also standing in front of a loan deal at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.
According to the report, Richards did not take part in today’s training session with the Bayern professionals and has already said goodbye to his teammates. The transfer could be announced soon.
The 20-year-old American is the product of a successful collaboration between FC Bayern and FC Dallas. After good performances in the U23, Richards is now a permanent member of the professional squad, where he has played seven times this season.
In Hoffenheim, the defensive player who can be used variably should collect more match practice. With TSG coach Sebastian Hoeneß he also meets an old friend. As is well known, Angelo Stiller will also switch to TSG.