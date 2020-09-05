Jeff Reine-Adélaïde does not see his future at Olympique Lyon. According to the L’Équipe two Bundesliga clubs in wait: Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha BSC.
Just a year ago, Reine-Adélaïde moved from SCO Angers to Olympique Lyon for 25 million euros, but he is not happy with the Champions League semi-finalists. Reine-Adélaïde said a few days ago that his development had “stalled”, which is why he “does not necessarily” see his future at OL of the L’Équipe. “We have to find a way out. I have to move forward.”
His request for a change was rejected by those responsible: “He hasn’t even played a full year with us. So how can you think of a sale?”, Sport Director Juninho replied to the same paper (quoted via transfer market). “When we spoke to him, I said, ‘Calm down, be patient, you will of course get your seat back.’ I would have preferred we could have talked about it further in my office. He preferred to make it public, but I don’t mind at all. “
In December, Reine-Adélaïde tore his cruciate ligament, and the midfielder only returned to the field in the Champions League. In all three games, orienteering coach Rudi Garcia only allowed him on the field as a joker. Previously, he was in the starting line-up in twelve Ligue 1 games, but he was only allowed to start three times in the premier class.
Reine-Adélaïde’s contract runs until 2024, meaning that Lyon has the reins firmly in hand. Nevertheless, Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha BSC are said to have put out their feelers for the French U21 international. Leverkusen made contact with the players’ side, and there was also an initial exchange with Hertha BSC, reports the L’Équipe.
After the failed transfer from Weston McKennie, Hertha could still look for a midfielder, Leverkusen, on the other hand, will have to strengthen on the offensive after the departures of Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz. The first new addition is the ex-Leipzig Patrik Schick – Reine-Adélaïde would be a variable alternative that can play on the eight, ten and, if necessary, on the right wing.
