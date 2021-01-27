The FC Barcelona is looking for talented offensive forces. Now the scouting department seems to have struck gold again in South America. As Football Espana writeswho, in turn, focus on sports journalists Nico de la Rua appointed, 19-year-old Thiago Almada is set to join the Catalans.
The 19-year-old is currently under contract with the Argentine club Vélez Sarsfield and – despite his young age – played his way to the front row. In 59 competitive appearances for Vélez so far, the attacking and flexible midfielder has scored 15 goals and four assists. For the Argentine U20 national team, he was also on the field seven times (one goal).
In addition to Barca, Atletico Madrid, the two city rivals from Manchester and Olympique Marseilles are said to have expressed a specific interest in Thiago. The French club in particular would like to sign the talent this winter.
However, the Catalans could win the race in the end. Talks between the Spaniards and Thiago are said to have already run in the summer of 2020, and the 19-year-old is also drawn to Barcelona because of Lionel Messi.
Whether and when a transfer took place is in the stars. Vélez turned down an offer of 20 million euros last summer. Interested parties will have to dig deep into their pockets for Thiago, currently the market value of the talent is estimated at 18 million euros (via transfermarkt.de).
Anyway, it is questionable whether Thiago will really be drawn to Spain in the end. The Argentine wants to side with Messi – but his future at Barca is far from clear. Although it seems certain that Thiago Almada will soon pitch his tents in Europe, where exactly will only become apparent in the coming weeks or months.