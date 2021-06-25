The report of the National Campaign for the Right to Education, released this Thursday (June 24, 2021), pointed out that less than 15% of the 41 target devices of the PNE (National Education Plan) will be fulfilled by 2024. that only 6 are reached within the deadline. Here is the full text of swing (2 MB).

According to the general coordinator of the Campaign, Andressa Pellanda, the main setback is related to the financing of education, “which suffers from the austerity policy and the frequent and very serious cuts”. In a letter also published on this 5th (June 24, 2021), Pellanda states that Constitutional Amendment 95 on the Costs Ceiling, approved in the government of Michel Temer, prevented the Plan from being implemented.

Furthermore, “The Annual Budget Law of 2021 was approved with a 27% cut in the area, followed by a blockade of R$ 2.7 billion by the federal government, having been the area that suffered the most”, said the general coordinator. here is the whole (366 KB).

Pellanda also criticizes the way Jair Bolsonaro’s government has been conducting education in Brazil. “The backbone of Brazilian educational policy is abandoned by the State”, he claims. According to her, the government has “a program based on scientific denial, privatization, fundamentalism, militarism and discrimination. They are setbacks in large steps”.

The impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the indicators presented by the balance sheet is poorly measured because some of the devices analyzed are based on previous data. However, the general coordinator declares that advances far below what is necessary and setbacks prevail in the Plan, especially due to the effects of the disease on education.

The PNE strategies were designed by Brazil in 2014 in order to improve education in the country in 10 years. Altogether, there are 20 goals that have between 1 to 4 objectives. Among those that were not reached, for example, is goal 1, which establishes that at least half of children aged 0 to 3 years will be attending day care centers by 2024. According to the report, the level was 37% in 2019, but the growth rate is only 1.7 percentage points per year. This means that the pace of progress is insufficient to achieve the objective.

Another goal that is still distant is the one related to the formation of young people in elementary school at the age of 16, an age considered correct. Brazil’s goal is to ensure that at least 95% of students complete the stage, something that requires an annual advance of 2.2 percentage points. However, the country has an average advance of 1.5 percentage points since 2014.

The balance also shows that some goals, in addition to not being met, had setbacks. This is the case of goal 6 on integral education. The provisions establish that full-time education must be offered in at least 50% of public schools and, therefore, serve at least 25% of basic education students. But between 2014 and 2020, “levels have dropped considerably instead of rising”. In the period, 15,000 schools stopped offering comprehensive education, resulting in the loss of more than 1.5 million enrollments.

Another point of concern is the advance of functional illiteracy in the population aged 15 to 64 years. According to target 9, a reduction of more than 1.5 percentage points is needed in the rate until 2024, whereas the current one is 0.66 percentage points. In 2014, the rate was 27%. In 2018, it increased to 29%.

The setback in youth and adult education is also observed in the results of target 10, which establishes that 25% of enrollments in EJA (Youth and Adult Education) are linked to professional education. This must be done by 2024, when the PNE expires. The percentage was 2.8% in 2014, but dropped to 1.8% in 2020.

“The monitoring indicator of goal 10, together with the indicators of goal 9, denounces the abandonment of youth and adult education by governments”, states the document. The dismantling of the Brasil Alfabetizado program, aimed at literacy training for young people, adults and the elderly, is pointed out as an example of the actions that, according to the report, contributed to the negative scenario.

According to Pellanda, the reversal of provisions related to integral education and on the education of young people and adults demands, first, a return to the levels of 2014 “for only then, in less time than initially planned, to carry out the planned advance”.

Until 2021, only 5 targets had been partially fulfilled. Among them are goals 7, which foresaw fostering the quality of basic education, with an improvement in the flow of schooling and learning; and 11, with the objective of tripling enrollments in secondary-level technical Professional Education, ensuring the quality of supply and at least 50% of the expansion in the public segment.

Here are the other 3:

Goal 13: raise the quality of higher education to 75% by increasing the proportion of masters and doctors in the teaching cup in office. Of the total, there would have to be at least 35% of doctors.

Goal 14: Gradually increase the number of graduate enrollments, in order to reach an annual degree of 60,000 masters and 25,000 doctors.

Goal 16: to train 50% of basic education teachers at postgraduate level by the last year this PNE is in force, and to guarantee all professionals continued training in their area of ​​expertise.

