What is the proposal?

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority explained that the delegation demanded the release of all Israeli detainees in exchange for a long ceasefire and the release of a huge number of Palestinian prisoners.

Our correspondent in Jerusalem quoted Israeli sources as saying that the government’s instructions to the negotiating delegation in Doha were to first release the remaining mothers and children, and then we could talk about new deals after that.

Egyptian officials speak

The Wall Street Journal quoted Egyptian officials as saying that the aim of the discussions in Doha “is to move the discussions beyond the current arrangement, which stipulates extending the initial four-day agreement by one day for every 10 hostages that Hamas hands over.”

“The talks are now focused on how to free the elderly, the bodies, and the soldiers once all the women and children are out,” according to the newspaper.

Senior Egyptian officials said that Qatari and Egyptian mediators are pressing for a longer pause in the fighting, in the hope that it will develop into a permanent ceasefire.

In addition to allowing the release of more hostages, further extensions could give Israel more time to determine and prepare for a post-war political settlement in the Strip, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A senior Egyptian official told the newspaper: “We are trying to build trust and goodwill to open the door to long-term peace.”

He added, “It is a long shot, but so far both sides have refrained from seeking a military advantage during the truce period, which gives us hope that this is possible.”

Serious talks

In a sign of the seriousness of the talks, CIA Director William Burns arrived in Qatar on Tuesday. The talks were attended by David Barnea, head of the Israeli intelligence agency – Mossad, the head of the Egyptian intelligence service, Major General Abbas Kamel, and senior officials from Qatar.

Burns and Parnia’s trips to Doha are among multiple visits they have made to Qatar, highlighting the wide-ranging role that US, Israeli and Arab intelligence services play behind the scenes in Gaza diplomacy. Egyptian intelligence services also play a key role in speaking with Hamas leaders inside Gaza.

Intelligence chiefs are meeting with the Qatari prime minister to build on progress on the current agreement and begin further discussions on the next phase of a potential long-term ceasefire agreement, according to a person familiar with the visit.