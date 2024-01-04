The newspaper explained that the idea of ​​​​Israeli Defense Ministry officials is to “replace Hamas with tribal groups that are not affiliated with the movement, and give responsibility for managing food, water, and other major supplies to groups in Gaza that are not affiliated with Hamas.”

The source highlighted that the idea represents a major challenge, given that Hamas has been running Gaza for 16 years, while defense officials have not revealed how they will be able to implement this plan.

The Jerusalem Post indicated that this idea was resorted to by the United States in Iraq and Afghanistan, after the fall of the ruling regimes there.

In addition, the newspaper says, another challenge is that the population of northern Gaza, approximately 1.4 million people, were all evacuated to the south, adding that expectations indicate that most of northern Gaza will be “uninhabitable for a period of years, perhaps 5 years.” “.

This comes as the United States insists that it wants a role for the Palestinian Authority in Gaza after the end of the war, something that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu categorically rejects.

Another possibility, according to the Jerusalem Post, may be a combination of local tribes, the Palestinian Authority and other countries, all of which will be under the umbrella of the United Nations.