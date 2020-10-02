Eintracht Frankfurt is working on the next offensive transfer after Ajdin Hrustic: Amin Younes will apparently soon be an eagle. The transfer is about to be completed!
Gianluca Di Marzio was the first to report on Thursday: The transfer expert from Italy stated that Eintracht Frankfurt was interested in Confederation Cup winner Amin Younes. He also named Fortuna Düsseldorf as a potential new club for the 27-year-old.
The five-time German international has been under contract with SSC Napoli since 2018, but has little chance of playing time there. A return to Germany is therefore an obvious choice – even if the contract of the 1.68-meter-tall dribbler is still valid until 2023.
And there actually seems to be something to the rumor about a move to Frankfurt. The image even reported on Thursday evening that the transfer is imminent. Thanks to a model with which the SBU and sports director Fredi Bobic has had positive experiences in recent years.
Younes will initially be loaned for two years. The rental fee is only a measly one million euros. Even in Corona times, a sum at which Eintracht does not have to take too high a risk. Afterwards, Frankfurt should even get a purchase option, writes the image.
“Good player who is now in Napoli, as far as I know. I don’t like to take part in speculation, so I would like to keep it that way,” said SGE coach Hütter to Younes. After Hustic, he would be the second newcomer in the last week of the transfer who gives Hütter more options on the offensive.
Leave a Reply