The New York Times reported that the United States is expected to announce the provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine for the first time.

A press reporter said in a tweet on Twitter yesterday, Wednesday, that the decision is expected to be announced today, Thursday.

A senior Pentagon official said last June that the US military believed that cluster munitions would be useful to Ukraine in the current crisis, but they had not yet been approved for Kiev due to congressional restrictions and concerns from allied countries.

Ukraine is urging members of Congress to pressure President Joe Biden’s administration to agree to send improved conventional dual-purpose munitions.

Cluster munitions usually release large numbers of smaller bomblets to kill people over a large area.