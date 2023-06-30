The Wall Street Journal on Thursday quoted US and European officials as saying that the United States is about to agree to give Ukraine a long-range missile system.

Ukraine has demanded these missiles since the start of its current crisis in February 2022.

Washington has provided Kiev with weapons that include combat tanks, Patriot air defense missile systems, Himars missile launchers and other advanced weapons worth tens of billions of dollars. However, Washington has so far refused to send long-range missiles to Ukraine for fear of using them to target Russian territory.

Britain delivered long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, becoming the first country to do so.