Alan Wake 2 was circulating as a rumor shortly after the launch of the first part, although the production of said sequel never began production.

Rumor has it that the plans for this second part ended up laying the groundwork for Quantum break, and therefore, they forgot about the 2010 game.

Despite this, Alan Wake 2 It seems to have given signs of life, and all thanks to an alleged leak where it is mentioned that it will come true thanks to the money from Fortnite.

Alan Wake 2 would be financed with money from Fortnite

Jeff grub, who collaborates with the site Venture Beat, revealed several rumors in the past that ended up being real, and this time he showed a very good one regarding Remedy Entertainment.

According to the journalist, the company is already working on Alan Wake 2, and to launch it on the market, it will have the support of Epic games, who will be in charge of the distribution.

Apparently, this will be done thanks to an initiative implemented long ago and whose purpose is to support the developers of other games, and of course they can afford it thanks to the profits generated by Fortnite.

This IP could be successful if they revive it.

Although we must confess that the return of this action and horror saga excites us, there is no official information that allows us to know if what was said by Grubb is it true or not.

The first installment of Alan Wake It arrived in 2010, when the Xbox 360 was still a new generation and we were just beginning to wonder about the existence of its successor.

Yes Remedy and Epic Games They have already established this supposed alliance, it will be a matter of time before they reveal to us if they have something in their hands or not.

Let’s wait patiently for new news, although it would not be bad to visit the first Alan Wake to remember why it would be good to be brought back.

