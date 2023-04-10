Real Madrid player Federico Valverde may have to answer to the police for an incident after the lost league match against Villarreal (2-3). The midfielder is said to have hit opponent Álex Baena outside the stadium. The Villarreal player has reported assault.

“Álex Baena was attacked when he went to the team bus after the match against Real Madrid CF at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium,” Villarreal reports on the club’s website, without mentioning Valverde’s name. Faced with this situation, the player has decided to file a complaint against the aggressor with the National Police. Villarreal disapproves of any act of violence and believes his player’s story, who will support it throughout this process.”

The 24-year-old Valverde was furious, according to Spanish media, because of a comment Baena made a few months ago during an earlier game between the two clubs. "Weep now that your son is not going to be born," he allegedly told his opponent. At that time, there were problems with the pregnancy of Valverde's wife. Baena denies that he wanted to harass the Uruguayan with that. "It's not true at all that I said anything about that." That incident would have come up again on Saturday evening.



Slap in the face

Villarreal defeated the Spanish champions in stadium Santiago Bernabéu 2-3. Valverde had only participated in the last half hour at Real Madrid as a substitute. Baena was substituted in injury time. Afterwards, the Uruguayan international waited for Villarreal’s winger in the parking garage near the players’ bus. He would have slapped Baena in the face there.

The Spaniard confirmed on Twitter that he had been attacked. "Very happy with the impressive victory in Santiago Bernabéu, but at the same time very sad because of the aggression I had to deal with after the game," said Baena. "I am also surprised by what is being said about me." A Villarreal employee tweeted: "Fede Valverde, gangster and coward." That message was later taken offline.

La Liga figures

