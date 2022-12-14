The speeches were delivered this summer during the celebration of the lustrum of the Amsterdamsch Studenten Corps and the Amsterdamsche Vrouwen Studenten Vereeniging and contained texts such as ‘breaking women’s necks to stick their dicks in’. The speeches also said, among other things, that women are ‘sperm buckets’.

“These statements, also viewed in conjunction with each other, can be interpreted as incitement to hatred, discrimination and/or violence against women. In the client’s view, there is misogyny here,” says Prakken d’Oliveira.

The law firm also states that media reports show that no investigation has been initiated by the Public Prosecution Service. However, the woman who reported the crime believes that finding a solution should not be left to ASC/AVSV itself. ,,Various sources show that the statements in question are characteristic of a deep-rooted culture within the corps in which this type of behavior towards women is more or less normalized; it is dismissed as a ‘joke’ that should not be taken seriously. However, the client is convinced that there is nothing funny about it and by playing it down, the threshold for sexually transgressive (and violent) behavior is further lowered.”