Thursday, August 24, 2023
Report active shooting in Pittsburgh, USA: there are hundreds of shots of bullets

August 23, 2023
in World
Report active shooting in Pittsburgh, USA: there are hundreds of shots of bullets

shooting in miami

Shooting (reference image).

Photo:

iStock / EFE/EPA/BRANDON WATSON

Shooting (reference image).

According to local media, at the moment there are no reports of injuries or deaths.

the police in Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania, USA) is responding this wednesday to a shooting in which “hundreds of bullets” have been fired, according to US media reports.

The agency in charge of public safety in Pittsburgh published a message on the social network X (formerly Twitter) warning that the shooting is “extremely active” and gunfire continues.

“Hundreds of bullets” have already been firedaccording to local CBS affiliate KDKA.

According to that television network, agents from the Sheriff’s office went to deliver an eviction order to the inhabitants of a house and, as they approached the property, an occupant began shooting and the situation escalated into a shootout.

The agency in charge of public safety in Pittsburgh has not yet reported any injuries or deaths in the shooting.

According to the local channel KDKA, none of the agents of the Sheriff’s office have been injured by gunshots.but they have experienced outages from broken glass in the incident.

EFE

