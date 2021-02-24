WASHINGTON (Reuters) The US Energy Information Administration said today, Wednesday, that Stocks of crude and gasoline in the United StatesIncreasedWhile distillate stocks decreased.

Crude inventories rose 1.3 million barrels for the week ending February 19, while analysts in a Reuters poll expected a decrease of 5.2 million barrels.

The Information Department said that crude stocks at the delivery center in Cushing, Oklahoma, increased by 2.8 million barrels.

It added that crude consumption in refineries decreased by 2.6 million barrels per day last week. Refinery utilization rates decreased by 14.5 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks increased by 12 thousand barrels, while analysts in a Reuters poll expected a decrease of 3.1 million barrels.

The data showed stocks of distillate products, which include diesel and heating oil, decreased by five million barrels, against expectations for a decrease of 3.7 million barrels.

Net US crude imports rose by 249,000 barrels per day last week.