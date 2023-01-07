The agency added that the layoffs also affected the unit related to hate speech and harassment in Twitter.

The report quoted informed sources as saying that at least 10 more cuts on the night of Friday-Saturday affected workers in the company’s offices in Dublin and Singapore.

The American billionaire, Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, has not yet responded to these reports, according to Reuters.

Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last October.

It wasn’t several days until he made a decision to lay off half of the workforce at the site.

The new owner said he had no other choice.