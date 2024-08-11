In addition, there were 69 attacks on refugee shelters. In the whole of 2023, 2,450 attacks on refugees were counted. According to the report, the focus of the attacks is in Saxony and Thuringia, where a new state parliament will be elected on September 1.
“It has long been known that there is a close connection between racist slogans issued by politicians and racist mobilizations and attacks on the streets,” Left Party Bundestag MP Clara Bünger told the newspaper.
