And use Interim damage assessment report Remote data collection sources to estimate damage to physical infrastructure in critical sectors between October 2023 and the end of January 2024.

The report concluded that the damage to infrastructure facilities and installations affects all sectors of the economy, as residential buildings constitute 72% of the cost, while public service infrastructure such as water, health, and education constitute 19%, and damage to commercial and industrial buildings constitutes 9%. of this cost.

The rate of damage appears to have plateaued for many sectors, with few assets still intact. The destruction left a huge amount of debris and rubble, estimated at approximately 26 million tons, which may take years to remove and dispose of.

The report also addressed the impact on the population of Gaza, as more than half of them are on the brink of famine, and the entire population suffers from severe food insecurity and malnutrition. There are more than a million people homeless, and 75% of the Strip’s population has been displaced. Women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities have been exposed to the greatest cumulative disastrous effects on their physical, psychological, and mental health, with younger children expected to face consequences that will affect their growth and development throughout their lives.

The report stated that with 84% of hospitals and health facilities damaged or destroyed, and a lack of electricity and water to operate the remainder, residents have access to only the minimum level of health care, medicines, or life-saving treatments. The water and sanitation system has almost collapsed, providing less than 5% of its previous services, forcing residents to rely on very limited water rations to survive. As for the education system, it has collapsed, as 100% of children are out of school.

The report also pointed to the impact on electricity networks and solar energy production systems, and indicated an almost complete power outage since the first week of the conflict. With 92% of main roads destroyed or disabled, and communications infrastructure deteriorating, delivering basic humanitarian aid to the population has become extremely difficult.

The Interim Damage Assessment Memorandum identifies the main actions for early recovery efforts, most notably increasing humanitarian assistance, food aid and food production, providing shelter centers and rapid, comprehensive and cost-effective housing solutions for those who have been displaced, in addition to resuming the provision of basic services to the population.