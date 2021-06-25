The United States Department of Defense has released a report on 144 UFO reports recorded since 2004. The long-awaited research shows according to international news agencies that almost all observations are still unexplained. According to the American investigative services, only one report can be explained.

The 144 cases examined in the report are sightings documented in US airspace since 2004. Precisely because the majority of the apparitions cannot be explained, the US does not want to rule out anything regarding the origin of the flying objects. However, the researchers emphasize that no evidence has been found that powers such as Russia and China were behind the apparitions.

The report shows that in some cases the objects involved were faster and more maneuverable than what is possible in today’s aerospace technology. It was not possible to determine what energy source the objects used, but it could be determined that they were physical objects and not air phenomena.

Because a large part of the reports cannot be explained, the existence of extraterrestrial life is not excluded as a possible explanation for the flying objects. Although the report has now been published, intelligence agencies say they will continue to study UFOs. Because, the report concludes, these objects could “pose a challenge to US national security.”

