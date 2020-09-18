Of the 1. FC Cologne has apparently struck gold when looking for another striker. According to information from IMAGE the cathedral townspeople are about to commit Toluwalase Arokodare. The 19-year-old Nigerian comes from the Latvian first division club Valmiera.
In the afternoon, pictures of Arokodare’s arrival in Cologne became public. According to IMAGE The transfer is about to be completed, but official confirmation from the clubs is still pending. There is also no more detailed information about the contract period and the transfer fee.
At Effzeh, talent should expand the opportunities on the offensive. Anyway, there was a need for action in the Cologne storm, after the departure of the storm tank Jhon Cordoba, those responsible in Cologne had to take action. In addition to Arokodare, the Rhinelander recently signed Sebastian Anderson and Ondrej Duda.
