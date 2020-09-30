A week ago, the Bayern was invincible. One month after sweeping half of Europe and raising the second triplet of its history, the people of Munich last thursday in Budapest in search of the European Super Cup before him Seville. They came with self-esteem through the roof after scoring eight at Schalke at the start of the Bundesliga, but the Nervionenses, despite falling into overtime, showed the world where the ogre achilles heel Bavarian. Three days later, the modest Hoffenheim took note, copied Lopetegui’s men and endorsed the first defeat since December 2019. Suddenly, the sixteenth-century European champion is human again.

This is the panorama before tonight’s classic between Bayern and Dortmund by German Super Cup. The duel between the Bundesliga and Pokal champions (in this case the finalist, since the Bayern won it all) is usually one more test before the Bundesliga starts rolling, but circumstances make it a crucial duel for both. For him Haaland Dortmund because it comes from falling into Bundesliga 2-0 before humble Augsburg. And for him Bayern of Lewandowski because it is between the reporter of drinks or the first mini crisis since Flick took over just a year ago.

The situation in the Allianz Arena infirmary is not good. Sané, brand new signing from City, has returned to suffer an injury on the same knee that prevented you sign for Bayern in 2019. Praise, in full conflict with the club’s board for its renewal, it is also doubt due to muscle problems. Lucas points to eleven again, but the low evidence he True problem that Bayern suffers after the departure of players like Thiago or Coutinho. Does not show off wardrobe bottom for a schedule packed with games during the week. Flick calls out for backup. his dock, key in a season so tight as a consequence of the pandemic, is composed mainly of homegrown players like Zirkzee or Musiala.

Lucien favre is aware of the moment he is going through his rival. There are doubts. The same as in Dortmund. He Augsburg it was a hard hit of reality for a team that, once again, raised illusions among its fans. Sancho (low due to respiratory infection) and Haaland stayed, Bellingham and Meunier arrived. A defeat against Bayern would put Favre in the eye of the hurricane, a victory would be hopeful. For Borussia and a Bundesliga that already saw Bayern raising its ninth consecutive salad bowl. For it, Favre will have put the match against Sevilla. You will know that there is to embarrass Kimmich and Goretzka to force losses. You will understand that you will have to look for the spaces that Bayern offers after theft. And he will have commented a certain Haaland.

File and possible eleven holders

BAYERN: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Lucas, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Coman; and Lewandowski.

DORTMUND: Hitz; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Meunier, Witsel, Delaney, Guerreiro; Brandt, Reus; and Haaland.

Stadium: Allianz Arena.

Time: 20:30 (#Come on).