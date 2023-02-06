Replica is a very interesting chatbot that you may have already heard of. On paper, it promises a virtual friend, obviously created through artificial intelligence, complete with a vocal and written interface. However, the Privacy Guarantor has decided to ban the service in Italy!

Replika is too dangerous!

If in the past you have always wanted a friend to confide in, away from judgments and social anxieties, who can help you in difficult moments and who has an unceasing desire to learn something new about you, then perhaps you have met Replika in the past, a chatbot which promises just that!

Unfortunately however, even if on paper the service would seem to be phenomenal, the Privacy Guarantor has defined the chatbot as too dangerous especially for minors:

“Replica it has characteristics that affect a person’s mood, can increase the risks for individuals still in a stage of development or in a state of emotional fragility, for the moment it will not be able to use the personal data of Italian users”.

In addition to this:

lacks an age verification system

the chatbot’s responses are not always appropriate.

the GDPR is violated, the data processing is unlawful”as it cannot be based, even if only implicitly, on a contract that the minor is unable to conclude“.

In short, there are problems and the company is called to implement changes so that Replika can be unblocked in our country. Otherwise we will have to say goodbye!