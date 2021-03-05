Josef fares is known within the industry for being the creator of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Y A way out, but not only that, it is also because of his ‘controversial’ opinions about the world of entertainment.

This year alone, he has repeatedly criticized Microsoft by the way he names his consoles, pointing out that it is quite confusing that they are now Xbox Series X / S. And now, in an interview with VentureBeat talking about your next title It Takes Two, couldn’t help but be pretty blunt about one particular topic: replayability.

This was what Fares had to say about it:

Ok, this is the question, I will be brief. Replayability is something we should be careful about, because there are certain dangers, statistics show that people don’t even finish games to begin with.

The dangerous thing then is that everyone, those who review, who talk about the game, everyone talks about replayability. Who is replaying them? Perhaps only a small percentage of people do. We should focus more on people getting the game over.

Talking about It Takes Two, in general, yes, you can replay it if you want, you will have different mechanics. But that shouldn’t be the most important thing in a game. And we always have this question. I do not understand why.

How many people repeat games again? It really is not as much as you think.

Do you play all your titles again? Do you think Fares is right?

Perhaps this time it was not as controversial as in other debates, but many have seen in this statement something to reflect on in the coming days.

What do you think? Is replayability something important to you in a video game? Let us know in the comments.

