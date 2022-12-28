Hairless Apes goes into hibernation. Gemma, Hendrik and Laura have pulled a special episode from the archive.

Since his appearance in the Middle Ages, King Arthur has never left the collective memory. Stories about the Knights of the Round Table, the Holy Grail, Wizard Merlin, the Sword in the Stone and Lancelot’s adultery with Queen Guinevere continue to inspire films, books and TV series. What is the magic of these stories and where does this wealth of stories come from?