During the Christmas holidays, our editors present their favorite episode from last year. Today: Stephane Alonso, chief of foreign affairs.

Mass protests began in Iran in October after the death of a woman who allegedly wore her headscarf incorrectly. The high number of women who took to the streets is striking. Correspondent Melvyn Ingleby asked some of them: what is it like to be a woman in Iran now?

Photo Ozan Kose/AFP

Read Melvyn Ingleby’s article about how Jina became a symbol of oppression in Iran.

Read Floris van Straaten’s article here about how religious leaders in Iran are concerned.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]