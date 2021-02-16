“This is fraud against the American people. It is a disgrace to our country. We were going, and we won this election…” President Donald Trump immediately challenged the announced victory of his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“We know at that point that he will be a sore loser, but we don’t know exactly how far and how”remembers Jérôme Cartillier, Agence France Presse correspondent at the White House.

“We’re going to walk to the Capitol …”

On January 6, 2021, Donald Trump told his supporters gathered in Washington: “We are going to walk to Capitol Hill and we will cheer on our brave senators and members of Congress…”

He finally left the White House on the morning of the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States to fly with his entourage to Florida, without attending the ceremony …

