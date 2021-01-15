Replay Magazine enters through the eyes. With a retro design that keeps the memory of the arcades 90s, consoles like “The Family”, Super Nintendo, Game Boy and Sega Genesis, “The magazine of the 8- and 16-bit generation” is much more than an attack of nostalgia: it is an Argentine attempt to contribute to the preservation from the history of videogames.

The magazine covers, which sold on paper or digital by subscription and shipped nationwide, they’re pure art – game screenshots with just a little editing, reminiscent of epic moments from retro games.

Wonder Boy, on one of the Replay covers. Photo Juan Manuel Foglia

Preserving the history of video games is a sensitive topic for at least two reasons.

In the first place, because companies try to remove everything that has to do with their intellectual properties. For example, Nintendo is constantly taking down emulator sites that conflict with your licenses. And while this is logical from the business model, there are games that, if not preserved through emulation, they are condemned to be forgotten.

And secondly, because in the community of historians it is seen as something marginal and there is little interest outside of the enthusiasts. The history of video games is, in part, a story of a self-legitimation: try to establish why they are part of the culture of the last decades.

Whatever the position on this, the truth is that there are projects that try recover the history of old games, retro, fichines, or whatever you want to call it.

One of them was born four years ago by the hand of designer Juan Ignacio Papaleo and Carlos Maidana, two enthusiasts marked by the games of the 90s: in October 2016 they released the first issue, with the cover dedicated to Bart vs. The Space Mutants (Acclaim, NES).

From then on, they relived games and historical moments, like that final hug of the Prince of Persia (1989).

Prince of Persia, a PC classic. Replay Magazine

Today, the magazine is made with two editors, Sergio Andrés Rondán and Ezequiel Vila, together with Enrique Fernández (editorial staff), Hernán Moreno (correction) and Romee Tosun (digital retouching), as well as guest writers.

And from there there is also a rescue of the national history of video games, from programmers to artists such as Ana Maria Malagamba, author of almost all the marquees of the arcades that Argentines ever play in a Sacoa or a local of the Atlantic Coast.

The most seen marquee in the arcades of the 90s, made by Ana María Malagamba. Photo Magazine Replay

Rondán is a primary education teacher at Colegio Septiembre, in Barrio Norte. Lover of retro games, amateur karateka and self-proclaimed “cyber-surgeon” (collector / recycler of old computer parts to avoid programmed obsolescence), is one of the editors of Replay, which at the end of last year turned 4 years since its launch.

Clarion spoke with this “geek from the old blogosphere” about what influences are behind the magazine, a project that shows that today’s world has bits to spare.

Ezequiel Vila (i), Juan I. Papaleo (c) and Sergio Rondán (d), editors of Revista Replay, at the El Destello bar. Photo Juan Manuel Foglia

─What would you say is the philosophy of Revista Replay?

─Replay Magazine is a self-managed project, which has built its identity over the years. At first, we were not clear on this: we wanted to make a retro magazine in the style of Retro gamer. But when as an editorial team (Juani, the director, Ezequiel the editor, and I, the editor-in-chief) we began to understand each other, we took the magazine elsewhere. We are no longer interested so much in planting ourselves as a retro games magazine, but rather, as a publication that seeks divulge and publicize the culture and history of video game and national informatics.

─And they give a lot of importance to the local scene.

─Of course, we like to do investigative journalism on a little-explored field, which is the history and culture of the national game. In my head my role model is the one from the magazine Everything is history, is my beacon for quality independent publications.

Play Land, a classic of the Argentine fichines. Photo Magazine Replay

─How do you decide on a cover, an editorial, or the themes in a magazine with “retro” themes?

─We kept changing. We choose the cover note half by eye, to see who wants to do the cover on a game. We try to look for variety on the platforms. For several years we have tried to ensure that there is always a local and own content: although writing a cover of the Prince of persia it is something of its own, it is still something that already exists. We try to put some local content.

Replay numbers with Ana María Malagamba canopies. Photo Juan Manuel Foglia

─But there are current issues

─Yes, in “Start” we usually put news in terms of retro, for example, new games that come out with retro aesthetics, or emulation news, etc. There is no agenda as with the current games but you have news, for example, the Nintendo leaks Some time ago they were leaked last year, or some new hack. We have very scheduled sections.

─The staff seems to be quite marked by the games of the 90s. What consoles / PC did you have as a child?

─My first contact with videogames was hand in hand with the Dynacom. He was very young (he would be 3 years old), I remember my old man playing with my brother at Boxing of Atari 2600. Then at age 4 my brother managed to get them to buy a 486 with 2mb RAM, I learned to load the games of TWO without knowing how to read or write! And from there I had a Family, a Sega, a Gameboy and a Playstation, which was my last console; I have played the new generation ones as friends.

The first magazine was published in 2016. Photo Juan Manuel Foglia

─What games did you score?

─There are several games that marked me at different times. As a kid, the Monkey Island 2, Doom and Warcraft 2, without a doubt. These are games that I still play from time to time today. After the Baldur’s gate and Half life, two games that for me marked a before and after in the history of video games. And in this last stage, a game that marked me a lot was the Cacaborg, a Argentine custom pinball made by the geniuses at Trucho Toys – I can’t believe such a thing exists!

─You also organized, during the quarantine, some zooms on “cyber-surgeon”. How does what you do in Replay intertwine with this type of practice?

─I don’t know if it is very intertwined but the audience that I can bring from Replay helps a little. There is something related, because in the surgery we put our hands on the hardware, we disarm, analyze, investigate… It’s like making a hardware review note! Also, it’s usually always about hardware. “retro“Although the term that people assign to it may be “outdated hardware”.

─They also organized other projects such as “Videogames on Wheels”, where they even took arcades to prisons. How was that project?

─Videogames on wheels was a wonderful experience, where we got on the Argentine independent arcades to a school bondi and we toured some cities in our country. This crazy idea came from different talks and ideas that were cooking in the Arcade Club Social, the El Destello bar [allí se tomaron las fotos para esta nota], La Muere Monstruo Muere and different spaces where the Argentine independent arcade lives. Our original plan was to travel from Buenos Aires to Mendoza, passing through Rosario, Santa Fe, Córdoba and San Luis … the inflationary reality slightly lowered expectations and we did a shorter tour.

─Where?

Video games on wheels. Photo Videogamo.inc

─We loaded about 14 national independent arcades and went to Rosario, Córdoba, Villa Maria, San Agustín and ended in CABA! It was an incredible experience, the closest thing to being a rock star on tour.

─And how is the state of the preservation of the history of videogames in Argentina?

─The state of preservation related to video games in our country is null. We (and by “we” I mean Replay and some other friends, like Gustavo del Dago and Guillermo Crespi) are the only ones who are not only going to find protagonists to collect testimonials, files, software, etc but we are preserving it. In general terms, we are at a critical moment, because the protagonists who made either games, software or hardware, are either untraceable or have already passed away. There are still many protagonists alive, but it is difficult to trackIt takes time to ask in an ant laburo to find a contact, an email, a telephone.

─What can be done from the magazine to preserve this story?

─ There is still a lot of fabric to cut, there are many edges to continue analyzing and investigating, but everything requires time and programming. But fundamentally, some space is required to help facilitate this work, to catalog the material we already have, to preserve it and make it available.

Replay turns 4 years old. Photo Juan Manuel Foglia

─Is there a Replay file?

─Yes, we as Replay have a large archive of photos, testimonials, software and moreWe have been working with several friends to try to put together some kind of file, but it all takes time. We are not the only ones who are thinking about this: all over the world they are realizing that software is lost much more easily than a disc or a book; what the protagonists die leaving endless questions; that families and copyright owners take ownership of the works without allowing their investigation, etc. Much work remains to be done, which means many years of Replay to go, as long as we can! pay the printing press!

Ten of his best tapas

The first issue of Replay Magazine. Photo Magazine Replay

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, another classic from the 90’s. Replay Magazine

International Superstar Soccer – Konami’s game redefined 16-bit soccer. Replay Magazine

Sonic and Tails, two classic Sega Genesis characters. Replay Magazine

The art of Ana María Malagamba, Argentine illustrator of arcade canopies. Replay Magazine

Tetris, immortal. Replay Magazine

Wolfenstein 3D, the first FPS in history. Replay Magazine

Mortal Kombat: the first, which revolutionized the arcades. Replay Magazine

Street Fighter II, by Capcom, one of the icons of the fighting games of the 90’s. Replay Magazine