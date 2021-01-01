“We are not living a December 31st like the others.” Emmanuel Macron presented his wishes to the French, Thursday, December 31, from the Elysee Palace, installed in front of a coffee table at the corner of a fireplace. At the end of a year 2020 which “ends as it unfolded, with efforts and restrictions”, the Head of State began his speech with “a thought for the 64,000 victims” of the Covid-19 epidemic in France.

According to the president, France is coming out of this year “more united” than before and “this historic ordeal has also revealed the strength of our nation.” He praised the mobilization of many French people during the crisis, citing several examples, including a nurse, a garbage collector or a mask maker. “All these first names and these faces are those of hope, those of France”, he greeted.

“In 2021, whatever happens, we will be able to cope with crises, which will not end with January 1”, assured the Head of State, referring in particular to the health, terrorist and climate crises. After “difficult first months” due to the epidemic, “it is the France of 2030 that we will build”, he said. “Together, in harmony, let us look ahead, prepare from today this spring 2021 which will be the start of a new French morning.”

In response to criticism of the slowness of the French vaccine strategy, Emmanuel Macron said he “will not let