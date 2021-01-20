“It is the triumph of a cause, of democracy”. Joe Biden was officially invested as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday January 21 in Washington. After taking the oath on the Bible, he began a twenty-minute speech in which he insisted on the return of the unity of the American people. “The will of the people has been heard and the will of the people has been respected”, he said in the preamble before, therefore, to promise to be “the president of all Americans”. He reached out to those who did not support him during the campaign: “listen to what my heart has to say to you, listen to me clearly (…) disagreements must not lead to disunity.”

While the Covid-19 which has killed more than 400,000 in the United States, Joe Biden assured that “we will get by together”, before observing a minute of silence in tribute to the 400,000 “mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, sons, daughters, friends, neighbors and colleagues “ killed by the virus. In a warning against the arrival of “the hardest and deadly phase” pandemic, the new president called on Americans to put aside their differences to deal with this “dark winter”. After the reign of the phrase “fake news” under Donald Trump, he urged Americans to reject manipulation of facts

“Not all disagreements must lead to all-out war. And we must reject the culture where the facts themselves are manipulated, and even invented.” Joe biden during his inauguration speech

“There is the truth and there are the lies, the lies spoken for power and for profit. And each of us has a duty and a responsibility, as citizens, as Americans, and especially as that leaders, (…) to defend the truth and fight the lies “, he added. he also promised to “overcome” the “white supremacism” and the “domestic terrorism”, two weeks after the violence at the Capitol. “Together we will write an American story of hope, no fear, unity, no division, no light, no darkness, a story of decency, dignity, love, care, greatness, that’s it the story that should inspire us “, he concluded.