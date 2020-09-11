No shocking announcement, but a call for caution and vigilance. Prime Minister Jean Castex spoke Friday September 11, from Matignon, at the end of the Defense Council on the coronavirus which was held in the afternoon. The government had promised new measures to fight against the spread of the epidemic without these having a “drastic”. Jean Castex kept his word. He recognized that the virus “circulates more and more” on the territory and that we will have to “succeed in living with it without falling into a logic of generalized confinement”, but he announced the reduction of the isolation period to seven days, instead of 14. In addition, 42 departments are now “classified red”, that is, the virus is actively circulating there.

Jean Castex also announced the recruitment of 2,000 people to strengthen tracing. These additional staff will join Medicare and regional health agencies to support tracing operations for contact cases of patients, he said. He also alerted to the situation “in Marseille, Bordeaux and Guadeloupe” where is observed a “worrying development of contaminations”. He finally called on the elderly to “the greatest caution” and recalled the importance of barrier gestures and wearing a mask to fight against the virus. “Tomorrow depends on us, on you”, he concluded.