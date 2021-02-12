Everything seems to light up in mid-December 2020, with the announcement of the imminent arrival of vaccines against the Covid-19 coronavirus in France. The French are preparing to go on vacation for the end of year holidays to join their loved ones, while respecting the recommendations of the government.

Hope soon follows concern with the arrival of several variants of the virus. The one from England contaminated the first French. So, will the vaccine be effective against these new forms of the virus?

Women and men on the ground

In this new issue of this series produced by the magazine teams: Scan, broadcast on Franceinfo (channel 27), and by all the editorial staff of France Télévisions, the personalities followed since the start of the pandemic …

The epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet, the doctor of Tourcoing Bertrand Legrand, the nurse in Charenton Isabelle Bedouet, but also new participants such as Lisa and Lauriane, students in Caen, and Matthieu Boisseau, London correspondent of France Télévisions.

> Episode 1> Trapped in Wuhan

Cases of atypical pneumonia, due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, are proliferating at high speed in the capital of Hubei province.

> Episode 2> The virus is coming

The medical profession is at the bedside of the first patients and faces the rapid spread of the virus on the territory.

> Episode 3> Confined

When the President of the Republic announces the closure of schools and universities, confinement begins..



> Episode 4> The first line

Every evening at 8 p.m., it is the carers that the French thank with their applause.

> Episode 5> From one world to another

How did the health crisis become global? Testimonials in France, Brazil, the United States …

> Episode 6> Time for reckoning

The different protagonists present in the previous episodes take stock of this unprecedented health crisis.

> Episode 7> The second wave

After the pleasure of a summer at last in the open air, France has been facing the dreaded epidemic rebound since September …

> Episode 8> Vaccines against variants

